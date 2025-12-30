  1. Home
Police chiefs appointed for newly created commissionerates

  • Created On:  30 Dec 2025 10:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: State Government has appointed new Police Commissioner to the newly created Commissionarate of the Future City.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Future City (newly created Commissionerate).

Cyberbad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanthy, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri (created by reorganising Rachakonda Police Commissionerate).

Dr M Ramesh, Inspector General of Police, Provisioning and Logistics was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad (created by re-organising Cyberabad Police Commissionerate).

Akshansh Yadav,, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yadadri Bhongir, Rachakonda, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Yadadri Bhongir District (newly created by reorganising the Commissionerate).

