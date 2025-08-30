Police Commissioner Felicitates Medal-Winning Officers for Exemplary Service

Khammam : In a proud moment for the Khammam Police Commissionerate, several officers were felicitated for their outstanding dedication and service, having been awarded prestigious police service medals by the Telangana State Government. The medals were announced on the occasions of Telangana Formation Day 2024 and New Year 2025, recognizing police personnel who demonstrated exceptional professionalism and commitment to public safety.

At a special ceremony held at the Police Commissioner’s Office on Friday, Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt personally congratulated and presented the medals to the officers.

Among the awardees, M. Abdul Rahiman (ACP, Wyra) and P. Satyanarayana (SI, IT Core) received the Uttama Seva Pathakam (Distinguished Service Medal) for their notable contributions to law enforcement and public service.

Four other officers were recognized for their dedicated service with the Seva Pathakam:

B. Venkata Ramana Rao (ASI)

J. Venkateswarlu (ASI)

N. Venkata Reddy (ASI)

In addition, Sk. Syed Hussain, Head Constable, was honored with the Mahonnata Seva Pathakam (Meritorious Service Medal) for his exceptional performance on duty.

Commissioner Sunil Dutt lauded the awardees, stating that their commitment to duty sets a benchmark for the entire police force and inspires younger officers to uphold the values of integrity, service, and discipline.

These recognitions not only highlight the individual achievements of the officers but also reflect the dedication and effectiveness of the Khammam Police Commissionerate in maintaining law and order.