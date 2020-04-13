Police constable injured in road accident, died at hospital in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a police constable has lost his life while receiving treatment at the hospital after suffering severe injuries in a road accident in Hyderabad four days ago. The deceased identified as Mamidi Raju, a constable at Sultan Bazaar police station.

According to the sources, M Raju was going home after completing his duty on April 9th (Thursday). When he reached Chaderghat, a stray dog suddenly came in the middle of the road, and in an attempt to avoid hitting it, he lost control of the bike and fell on the ground.

With the impact of the collision, Raju sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Monday (April 13). Raju was working at the Sultan Bazaar police station for the last two years.