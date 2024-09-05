Police issues traffic advisory for idol transportation in Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city traffic police has issued an advisory from September 5 to 7, ahead of the Ganesh idol transportation from Dhoolpet area.

According to police, the vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will only be allowed from the MJ Bridge towards the Gandhi Statue to Dhoolpet. Other vehicles will not be allowed from MJ Bridge to Puranapool.

At Gandhi Statue, Puranapool, heavy vehicles will be allowed only between 10 pm and 6 am after showing the purchase receipt at the entry point.

The other sub-entry points are Raheempura Road, Excise Office Lane, Balramgally Lane, Aramghar colony, and Anitha Towers.

The exit routes are Shivalalnagar Road, O P Tappachabutra, Asifnagar T Junction, Boiguda Kaman, and Ghode ki Kabar towards Takkarwadi T Junction.

At Boiguda Kaman, all the vehicles will exit and proceed towards Darussalam - Ek-Minar (Nampally), Alaska petrol pump T Junction (Goshamahal) – MJ Market – Chatri – Bhoolaxmi Temple, Afzalgunj - Puranapool, to Bahadurpura.

At Syndicate Bank, Agapura, vehicles can exit and proceed towards the said routes. At Jirra (O P Tappachabutra), vehicles can exit from Jirra of Tappachabutra and proceed towards Karwan, Langerhouse, and Asifnagar routes.

No vehicle will be allowed inside the Dhoolpet market from exit routes including Mallepally X Roads, Boiguda Kaman, Ek-Minar of Nampally, Alaska petrol pump T Junction (Goshamahal). Small vehicles are allowed to enter into the Dhoolpet market at any time from entry points only.

The police also designated the parking places at Jummerath Bazar and 100 feet road in Kulsumpura. Other transport vehicles and RTC buses will not be allowed from MJ Bridge to Puranapool. All the vehicle drivers are requested to check their vehicle’s condition before coming to the market. All the vehicle drivers are requested to follow the signage displayed en route. Police requested the citizens to cooperate with Hyderabad traffic police.