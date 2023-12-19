Live
Hyderabad Police issues traffic advisory in view of Prez Murmu’s visit
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the movement of President of India, Droupadi Murmu in the city on Tuesday to attend some programmes.
Traffic will be diverted or stopped between 11 am and 2 pm on the following route – Lothkunta T Junction, MCEME Signal, Lal Bazar T Junction, Tirmulgherry X Roads, Secunderabad Club in Gate, Tivoli X Roads, SBI X Roads, CTO, Plaza X Roads, Rasoolpura Junction, PNT Flyover, Green Lands and Rajiv Gandhi Statue Monappa Junction.
The traffic police requested the citizens to take note of the above programme and plan their movements accordingly.
