Police launches special drive ahead of New Year's eve

KARIMNAGAR: Police Commissionerate of Karimnagar has decided to launch a special drive to control the harmful incidents on the occasion of year, to be launched from 6 am December 31, 2022, to 6 am on January 1, 2023.

Informing the media on Friday, Police Commissioner of V Satyanarayana asked the people to follow Covid-19 guidelines as there are high chances for outbreak of the virus due to huge gatherings. He also advised the people to celebrate the New Year in a peaceful manner. He also warned of registration of cases against the parents for giving vehicles to minors.

The police have also banned the DJ sound systems music systems and cutting of cakes on the roads by using swords and talwars. The police urged people not to create a nuisance on roads and cause disturbance for others and warned if any one violates the norms. Not only in all main roads, even in internal roads the police may perform extensive checks to curb drunk driving.

To control and regulate the traffic in the town, district police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement from December 31 to January 1 lorries and heavy vehicles, Private buses, would not be allowed into Karimnagar town from 8 a.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1.

The restaurants and shop keepers were also informed to take adequate measures to avoid traffic jams in front of their establishments with unsystematic parking of vehicles on the roads. Stating that there would be surveillance of CCTV cameras and drones from the police command control centre, if anyone creates a nuisance and harass the womenfolk SHE teams will take serious action upon them.