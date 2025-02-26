Police nab one for selling spurious hydraulic engine oil

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone team apprehended a person involved in selling duplicate engine oil. Police seized 534 litres of duplicate hydraulic engine oil. According to police, the task force raided G S Sons Petro products sales shop in Afzalgunj and found that Waseem Khan (31) is trying to sell duplicate engine oil under the brand name of ‘HP’ Company.

The respondent was caught while filling duplicate oil into the plastic tins and affixing the duplicate stickers under the brand name of HP ENKLO’46 by violating CopyRight Act and used to sell the duplicate oil as original company oil to customers in the market to gain illegal profits. Police seized 13 tins of 26 litres each of duplicate HP brand and 14 tins of 14 litres each of duplicate HP brand total worth Rs 45,000. YVS Sudheendra, Task Force DCP, said that due to insufficient income and to gain easy money, he started selling duplicate engine oil through which he earned handsome profits.