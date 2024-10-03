  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Police nabs four drug peddlers, drugs worth Rs. 30 lakh seized

Police nabs four drug peddlers, drugs worth Rs. 30 lakh seized
x
Highlights

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West zone team apprehended four interstate drug peddlers who were found in possession of narcotic substances.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West zone team apprehended four interstate drug peddlers who were found in possession of narcotic substances. Police seized 144.72 grams of ogiveed ganja (organic ganja), two kgs of weed and hasish oil, and five cell phones total worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession.

In the first case at Habeeb Nagar police station, the South West zone team nabbed three drug peddlers with ogiveed ganja (organic ganja) in the Ravindra Bharathi school lane, Mallepally.

The arrested were Syed Abdullah, Anas Ahmed, and Irfan Raju. The police also seized Rs 8 lakh.

In another case, police seized 2 kgs of weed and hasish oil worth Rs 20 lakh. Police arrested Hantal Gobardhan, alias Govardhan, of Odisha in connection with the crime.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick