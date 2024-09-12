Police nabs habitual stealer, 59 bikes recovered

Hyderabad: Begumpet police tracked down a notorious criminal involved in a series of bike thefts. The police arrested three persons and recovered 59 bikes worth Rs 42 lakh from their possession.

The arrested are habitual bike offender Rayudu Chaitanya Sai Kumar (33) and receivers Mahdyanapu Jagadeesh (28) and Kunchala Hari Krishna (25).

According to police, during the investigation of a bike theft case reported in Begumpet, the police collected clues from CCTV footage, and on credible information, both Sai Kumar and Jagadeesh were tracked down while Sai was handing over 12 stolen bikes to Jagadeesh at Ghatkesar railway station.

On further inquiry, Sai Kumar confessed that 7 more stolen bikes are kept at the Ghatkesar bus stand to be handed over to Krishna. Accordingly, the police team seized the stolen bikes and apprehended Krishna. Further, around 39 stolen bikes were recovered from the JBS area and railway station area.

Police said Sai Kumar usually targets motorcycles kept at parking places of metro stations in areas such as Paradise, Uppal, L B Nagar, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Bala Nagar, and Nagole. He later sells these stolen vehicles through receivers by creating fake RCs online.

The Hyderabad city police cautioned the people to take precautions such as using double locking systems and fuel locks for their motor vehicles. They stressed not to park vehicles in unsecured parking areas for a long time and instead to park only in authorized areas, under CCTV surveillance.