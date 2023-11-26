Police personnel exercise their right to vote through postal ballot in Gadwal

Live
The District Election Officer and Collector Vallur Kranti said that the police personnel performing election duties exercised their right to vote through postal ballot.
The Collector along with Returning Officer Apurv Chauhan observed the casting of votes by postal ballot to the police personnel in the IDOC meeting hall on Sunday.
On this occasion, the Collector said that 74 out of 162 police personnel have voted through postal ballot for Gadwal constituency and 80 out of 272 police personnel have voted through postal ballot for Alampur constituency. Those who came from Mahabubnagar, Vanaparthi, Alampur, Devarakadra, Kolhapur, Acchampeta, Jadchara constituencies exercised their right to vote through postal ballot.
During the process of postal ballot voting, the election staff checked the names in the voter list, entered the name in the register, stamped it, put the ballot paper in the ballot box, and observed it near the collector. The officials were directed to perform the duties of the police personnel as per the election rules on the day of polling.
Additional Collector Apurv Chauhan, MRO Narender, Jyoti, Sarita Rani and others participated in this program.