Police raids on reputed pub in Hyderabad, 30 arrested for flesh trade
Highlights
The West Zone task force on Wednesday night conducted raids on a reputed pub at Begumpet and arrested 30 people including 21 women for running flesh...
The West Zone task force on Wednesday night conducted raids on a reputed pub at Begumpet and arrested 30 people including 21 women for running flesh trade.
The police acted on a tip-off and raided Lisbon Retrobar. Around Rs 1.4 lakh was seized from them which was handed over to Panjagutta police.
On June 16, 2019, a woman dancer, working at Lisbon Retrobar was attacked for not performing sexual acts with a customer at the pub. She was thrashed and stripped by four of her women colleagues and another man on Begumpet-Somajiguda road.
Based on her complaint, the police arrested four women -- Rithika, Sweety, Rekha and Vijaya Reddy.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT