Police raids on reputed pub in Hyderabad, 30 arrested for flesh trade

The West Zone task force on Wednesday night conducted raids on a reputed pub at Begumpet and arrested 30 people including 21 women for running flesh trade.

The police acted on a tip-off and raided Lisbon Retrobar. Around Rs 1.4 lakh was seized from them which was handed over to Panjagutta police.

On June 16, 2019, a woman dancer, working at Lisbon Retrobar was attacked for not performing sexual acts with a customer at the pub. She was thrashed and stripped by four of her women colleagues and another man on Begumpet-Somajiguda road.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested four women -- Rithika, Sweety, Rekha and Vijaya Reddy.