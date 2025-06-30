Police register case against BRS leaders

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Sunday registered a Suo motu case against several BRS leaders for allegedly obstructing police personnel from discharging their duties during the arrest of BRSV president Gellu Srinivas Yadav at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday night. Among those who reportedly intervened during the police action were senior BRS leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council S Madhusudhana Chary and former MLA Balka Suman.

According to police, around 20 leaders and activists of the BRS and its student wing BRSV, including Srinivas Yadav, were arrested by the Jubilee Hills police in connection with the attack on the Telugu News channel office. The incident followed the channel’s broadcast of allegedly derogatory content against former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao. On Sunday, police conducted searches at Srinivas Yadav’s residence in the new MLA quarters amid tight security. However, members of the BRS legal cell and advocates representing Srinivas Yadav raised objections, citing various provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).