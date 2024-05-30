Police training on new laws: SP Gaikwad

Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that the police officers in the district will be given phased training by the trained police officers on the new laws.

He said that the training camp will be organized for a week. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath participated and spoke in a meeting organized for the district police officers on Thursday.

The SP said that this training program will continue under the direction of District Additional SP Rameshwar on the sections added and deleted in the laws as per the changing times. He said that this training will be given to 600 police officers. Special Branch CI Srinivas, SI's Ramesh and Guruswamy participated in this program.