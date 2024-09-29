Political Tension Escalates Over Nayeem Nagar Bridge in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda : The Nayeem Nagar bridge construction has sparked a political clash between the BRS and Congress parties. Both parties are vying for credit over the project, with tensions rising after recent remarks made by BRS leader KTR.

In response, Congress leaders called for a public debate on the issue, gathering in large numbers at the Nayeem Nagar bridge to demand answers. Congress MLA Nayini Rajender Reddy challenged BRS leaders to engage in the debate, while the BRS remained silent on the matter.

Nayini Rajender further demanded an apology from KTR for his comments, intensifying the political heat surrounding the bridge's construction. The situation continues to attract attention as both parties seek to assert their role in the project.