Political turmoil in Ibrahimpatnam: Bribes, harassment, and other allegations

Rangareddy: In a shocking turn of events, former MLA from Ibrahimpatnam constituency Manchireddy Kishan Reddy has come under the lens after multiple cases were registered against him. Of note, former Sarpanch Kappari Lakshaiah has accused the former MLA and his son, Prashant Reddy of accepting a hefty sum of Rs 2.5 crore for political favours. The complaint further alleges emotional harassment by the MLA during various government meetings and events.The political landscape in the constituency has heated up after several high-profile cases were filed against prominent figures, including former Ranga Reddy district collector Amoy Kumar, former municipal commissioner of Ibrahimpatnam Yusuf, and others.

According to reports, Congress leaders have retaliated by highlighting alleged discrepancies and mistakes from the past five years, intensifying the political rivalry in the region.

Further complicating matters, a case has been registered against the former BRS MLA, his son, and two other senior officials. Additionally, Ibrahimpatnam Municipal Chairperson is under scrutiny following a case filed by Kappari Sravanti, a Dalit woman. The complaint alleges that a significant sum of money was demanded to secure the Chairperson position in the 2019 municipal elections.

The situation took another turn when it was revealed that the then in-charge collector Amoy Kumar and Ibrahimpatnam Municipal Commissioner Yusuf were allegedly complicit in supporting the MLA’s actions, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding political drama.