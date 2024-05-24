Political vendetta: BRS leader brutally murdered in Kollapur

Mahbubnagar : Political killings have become the order of the day in Kollapur constituency. Not just 6 months gone past, soon after the Congress government assumed power, two key BRS leaders have been murdered in the constituency since past two months.

With the killing of prominent BRS leader from Chinnambai mandal on Thursday, the BRS working president KTR, who rushed to Chinnambai, took part in the final rites ceremony of the BRS leader Sridhar Reddy, who was brutally killed in cold blood by unknown culprits at his house on Thursday.



According to Chinnambai police, even though the murder had occurred during the early hours on Thursday, no one knows who had committed the crime and the police informed that they are still conducting the investigation and will reveal the details only after the investigation is complete. Allegations are rife that the BRS leader Sridhar Reddy was killed only due to pure political reasons as he was working against the Congress party’s interest in the region and there are allegations the murder may have been the handiwork of Jupally Krishna Rao. The BRS party is demanding fair investigation into the matter.



In the meanwhile the BRS activists and lead BRS leaders from across Palamuru region landed at Laxmipally village and paid final tributes to the deceased leader and launched a scathing attack on the ruling congress party for resorting to political killings and promoting faction politics in the region.



Earlier, the BRS working president KT. Rama Rao (KTR), former Minister Srinivas Goud, RS Praveen Kumar, former MLA Guvvala Balaraju, Biram Harshavardhan Reddy, and Ala Venkateshwar Reddy visited the house of Sridhar Reddy and consoled the family of the slain leader.



KTR expressed strong condemnation of the brutal murder, calling it a barbaric and inhumane act. He criticized the Congress government, particularly Kollapur Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, for their alleged involvement in the crime.



KTR remarked, “The murder of Sridhar Reddy is a reflection of the Congress party’s vengeful governance. In the elections, those who did not support them are now facing retribution. This disgraceful Congress administration must be held accountable for these political killings.”



He further demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy dismiss Jupally Krishna Rao, whom he accused of fostering a culture of factional violence in Kollapur. KTR also urged a judicial inquiry into the series of murders in the area, emphasizing the need for an impartial investigation into Sridhar Reddy’s death.



KTR pointed out that during the ten years of BRS rule, such heinous incidents never occurred, implying that the Congress party’s current governance has led to unrest and lawlessness in Kollapur. He called for the region to be declared a disturbed area due to the ongoing factional conflicts.



The gathering highlighted the need for immediate action to restore peace and order in Kollapur, stressing that the Congress party must take responsibility for the rise in political violence.

