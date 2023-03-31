Politicos woo voters with DJs, dances on Rama Navami

In an attempt to spice up this year's Sri Ramanavami celebrations at the Tirumalagiri Sagar Mandal center in Nagarjunasagar Constituency, organisers went all out with DJs and recording dances. That's right folks!Forget traditional religious ceremonies and hymns, it's time to party!





This being the election year, political parties have taken it upon themselves to organise recording dances competitively to impress the people.Not content with just one venue, recording dances with DJs were held at six different places in the village. That's some serious dedication to partying. Supporters of local BRS MLA Nomula Bhagat, MLC MC Kotireddy, and followers of Jana Reddy from Congress even organized separate recording dances as a competition. It's like "Dancing with the Politicians" but with a lot more booty-shaking.The party didn't stop, even after midnight.





Of course, not everyone was thrilled about the festivities. Devotees who preferred a more traditional approach to the festival were left troubled by the loud DJ sounds and recording dances. The police did not intervene to stop the parties going on even after midnight.Common people were left seething and concerned that this kind of raucous celebrations would become the norm on the day of the festival.