Politicos woo voters with DJs, dances on Rama Navami
Raucous celebrations go on after midnight; Cops fail to intervene
This being the election year, political parties have taken it upon themselves to organise recording dances competitively to impress the people.Not content with just one venue, recording dances with DJs were held at six different places in the village. That's some serious dedication to partying. Supporters of local BRS MLA Nomula Bhagat, MLC MC Kotireddy, and followers of Jana Reddy from Congress even organized separate recording dances as a competition. It's like "Dancing with the Politicians" but with a lot more booty-shaking.The party didn't stop, even after midnight.
Of course, not everyone was thrilled about the festivities. Devotees who preferred a more traditional approach to the festival were left troubled by the loud DJ sounds and recording dances. The police did not intervene to stop the parties going on even after midnight.Common people were left seething and concerned that this kind of raucous celebrations would become the norm on the day of the festival.