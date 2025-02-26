Politics in the grip of corporate honchos, says Narayana

Warangal: The corporate houses are gaining the upper hand over politics and the phenomenon needs to be stopped, CPI national secretary K Narayana said while speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Tuesday.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been using investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and IT against his detractors. He alleged that Modi also has a firm grip over the Election Commission and judiciary.

“BJP always chants the ‘double engine sarkar’ for the development of a State. But it isn’t true,” Narayana said, pointing to the administration failure in Manipur.

If Modi’s administration was successful in his first five years, why did the BJP’s Lok Sabha seats reduce to 242 in the 2024 elections against 303 seats in 2019? Modi retained power with the help of Nitish Kumar (Bihar) and Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh). He said that AAP lost elections due to its alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam. Modi has a firm grip over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh politics, he said.

Telangana with a surplus budget in 2014 is now with 7 lakh crore debt due to the financial management of the BRS government. As a result, Revanth Reddy Government is struggling to overcome the financial crisis, he said. He said that the BJP and the BRS have a secret understanding.

Narayana found fault with former Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana CM KCR for not attending their respective Assemblies. It’s nothing but insulting the people’s verdict. The duo should retire from politics, he said.

Supporting the caste census, he said that it would change the political landscape in Telangana. He recalled that the Congress had promised to give two MLC seats to its ally CPI. Efforts are on to unite Communist Parties, Narayana said.

Senior leaders Takkalapally Srinivas Rao and Karre Bikshapathi were among others present.