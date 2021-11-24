Poll fear made Modi revoke farm laws: Tammineni Veerabhadram

Hanumakonda: More than 4 lakh people died of coronavirus pandemic due to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inefficient rule, the CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said, addressing a gathering at the first Maha Sabha of the party's Hanumakonda district unit here on Tuesday. He said that nearly 14 crore migrant workers were forced to walk to their native places during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. A good number of migrant workers died on their way to their homes, he added. "Gradually, people have noticed that the Modi government has failed to fulfill their aspirations," Tammineni said.

Referring to the farm laws, he criticised the BJP-led Central government for stretching the impasse too far.

He found fault with Modi for not accepting that the farm laws were detrimental to the interests of the farmers. "Modi says that he failed to make farmers understand the importance of the farm laws," Tammineni objected to it. Instead of announcing ex-gratia to nearly 700 farmers who lost their lives in the year-long agitation opposing the farm laws, Modi was speaking of excuses, which is intolerable, he said, demanding the Centre to withdraw the cases against the protestors.

"Modi rolled back the farm laws in view of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other States. BJP is scared of defeat in those States," Tammineni said. He demanded the Centre to implement the Swaminathan Committee recommendations to protect the agriculture sector in the country.

Since the fall of Soviet Russia, a change is invisible in the countries that opposed Communism. People slowly started to favour Communism, he said, stating that China is all set to become global leader in the GDP. Referring to the State politics, he said that it has become common for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to criticise the BJP and then meet their top leaders in Delhi.

BJP is trying to cash in on its victory in the election to the Huzurabad by-election to strengthen its position in Telangana, he said. On the other hand, the Congress is without any objective, he added. Earlier, a senior CPM leader hoisted the party flag. Tammineni garlanded the portrait of Routu Manohar. Senior leaders Pothineni Sudarshan, M Saibabu, T Uppalaiah, Ragula Ramesh, Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy, K Venkataiah, G Prabhakar Reddy and Ch Rangaiah were among others present.