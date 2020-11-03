Polling begins for Dubbak bypoll

Polling for by-elections of Dubbak assembly constituency began at 7 am on Tuesday following COVID-19 norms. Voters queued up at the polling centres following social distancing.

The voters are being given sanitizer, mask and gloves at the polling centres where the thermal screenings are also arranged.

Meanwhile, tight security has been deployed at the polling centres to prevent any untoward incidents. Commissioner of Police Joel Davis inspected the situation at the polling centres. COVID-19 positive voters can exercise their vote from 5 pm to 6 pm.

On the other hand, TRS candidate S Sujatha cast her voter in Chittapur village while BJP leader Raghunandan Rao exercised his vote at Boppapur village of Dubbak.