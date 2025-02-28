Polling for 3 MLC seats ends on peaceful note

Hyderabad: Polling for the keenly contested Telangana Legislative Council elections in three constituencies concluded peacefully on Thurs-day, barring a few clashes between Congress and BJP workers in northern Telangana. Incidents of stone pelting were reported in the Mancherial district, prompting police intervention.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Warangal- Kham-mam- Nalgonda Teachers' constituency, with 93.55 per cent. The Medak- Nizamabad- Adilabad- Karimnagar Teachers' constituen-cy registered a turnout of 83.24 per cent, while the Medak- Ni-zamabad- Adilabad- Karimnagar Graduates' constituency record-ed an approximate 63.09 per cent polling, which may increase, according to the Election Commission.

The polling figures were recorded until 4 PM. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 3. The election, conducted through a preferential voting system, began at 8 AM and concluded by 4 PM.

A total of 56 candidates are contesting for the lone Graduates' constituency seat, while 15 candidates are in the fray for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency, and 19 candidates are competing in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency. The BJP is contesting all three seats, whereas the ruling Con-gress has fielded a candidate only for the Graduates' constituen-cy. The BRS has chosen not to participate in the elections, a move seen as strategic. Congress leaders allege that the BRS has indirectly supported the BJP by instructing its members not to vote for Congress.

On the campaign front, Union Coal Minister and state BJP presi-dent G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and other BJP leaders actively campaigned for the election.

For Congress, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, state Congress president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other senior party leaders led the campaign efforts.

The BJP asserted that it contested the election on issues con-cerning teachers and unemployed youth. The party emphasized that if elected, its candidates would advocate for the concerns of graduates, educated sections, and teachers in the Legislative Council.