Polling for Munugode by-election begins, police beefed up security

The polling for the by-election of Munugode has started on Thursday morning. The polling, which will continue from 7 am to 6 pm has 298 polling stations.



Meanwhile, the election commission officials have made all the arrangements and deployed a total of 2,000 Rachakonda policemen along with six companies of Central Armed Police, CRPF, CISF and RAF at the polling stations.

Mobile striking force, special striking force, special surveillance teams and flying squads are also participating in the election duties.

The Munugode constituency has 2,41,805 voters including 1,21,672 men and 1,20,126 women. The webcasting has been arranged in all the booths.