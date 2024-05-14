Polls passed off peacefully in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The The elections, which were held in the total 5,852 polling stations, there were no untoward incidents except for the sporadic incidents of EVMs malfunctioningparliamentary elections held on Monday in the three Lok Sabha constituencies in erstwhile Karimnagar district passed off peacefully as the voters lined up in queue lines to exercise their right to vote since morning.

Elections in Jagtial and Korutla constituencies in joint Karimnagar district and which falls under Nizamabad parliamentary jurisdiction was also conducted peacefully. The elections, which were held in the total 5,852 polling stations, there were no untoward incidents except for the sporadic incidents of EVMs malfunctioning. In Sitarampur village of Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district, EVMs did not work for an hour and voting resumed after the issue was rectified.

Gaddam Vamsikrishna, who is contesting as Congress candidate for Peddapalli Parliament seat, exercised his right to vote in Mancherial. IT and Industries Minister Dudilla Sridhar Babu cast his vote in his hometown Dhanwada village while Karimnagar Lok Sabha BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote at Sadhana School in Jyoti Nagar.

Karimnagar Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao with his family members exercised his right to vote at Shreya Junior College in Christian Colony while BRS candidate Boinpally Vinod Kumar exercised his right to vote at Urdu Medium High School along with his family members.

Gomasa Srinivas contesting as a Peddapalli BJP candidate exercised his right to vote in ZPHS High School, Timmapur in Mancherial district. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar exercised his right to vote in Husnabad. The administration made strong arrangements to avoid any untoward incident in 1466 critical polling stations.

Meanwhile, the BJP parliamentary convener Boinipally Praveen Rao has written to the Election Commission to stop the campaign of Congress leaders at the polling stations to vote for the party by wearing a t-shirt of serial number 4.

As the weather was favorable in the morning, a large number of voters, especially young voters, who are exercising their right to vote for the first time and women, flocked to the polling stations. Until the last reports came in; in Karimnagar LS, 55.82 percent voting was recorded in Karimnagar assembly segment, 70.13 in Choppadandi, 71.28 in Vemulawada, 69.58 in Sircilla, 71.11 in Manakondur, 88.87 in Huzurabad and 73.93 voting in Husnabad was recorded.

In Peddapalli parliamentary constituency 68 percent polling was recorded in Chennur assembly segment, 70.53 in Bellampally, 59.78 in Mancherial, 69.83 in Dharmapuri, 55.10 in Ramagundam, 64.8 in Peddapally and 61.53 percent in Manthani segment.