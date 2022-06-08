Pondicherry CM lauds Gopalan foundation's services

Kothagudem: The board members of from the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation led by founder N Suresh Reddy called on Pondicherry Chief Minister N Ramaswamy in the Union territory on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister assured his support to the prestigious school project Sri World School which was initiated by the society early this year.

During the meeting, Suresh Reddy thanked Chief Minister N Ranga Swamy and other officials who attended and announced that the group had a fruitful discussion that might pave the way for significant changes in the country's educational landscape through most acclaimed Sri World School project of the foundation.

The assurance of help from the Pondicherry government also made him happy, as he said.

CM Swamy hailed the services of SGES which was established at Palvoncha village in Kothagudem district.

He also listened to the activities of the society and expressed happiness and extended support to the society.

The advisory board member of the foundation JA Moore who also happens to be close associate of Kamala Harris, vice president of United States Of America, announced on the behalf of Advisory Board that a World Education Summit will be held in India by Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society in 2023 that will focus on sharing educational solutions, programmes, and innovation especially focusing on aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, informed founder of the society Suresh Reddy.