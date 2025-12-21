  1. Home
News

Ponguleti attends funeral of Cong leader killed in accident

  • Created On:  21 Dec 2025 10:12 AM IST
Ponguleti attends funeral of Cong leader killed in accident
Palair (Khammam): Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, on Saturday, attended the funeral of senior Congress leader Yadavelli Ram Reddy, who died in a road accident, here.

Ram Reddy, a local Congress leader from Palair, passed away in the accident earlier this week.

His last rites were performed in Palair. The Minister participated in the final procession and was seen carrying the bier, visibly moved by the demise of the party leader.

Recalling Ram Reddy’s contribution to strengthening the Congress party in the Palair constituency, Ponguleti said that he had played a key role in supporting the party organisation and stood by him during elections, contributing to his victory.

Ponguleti Srinivas ReddyCongressPalair Road AccidentTelangana CongressKhammam Politics
