Ponguleti hits back at BRS over crusher row

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reacted strongly to the criticism from BRS leaders over the allegations related to a crusher unit near the Outer Ring Road (ORR). During an informal interaction with media persons on Monday night, the Minister dismissed the allegations and termed them baseless.

Ponguleti said that some people were making unnecessary noise by claiming that the crusher located near the ORR belongs to him. “Mad dogs are barking that the unrelated crusher next to ORR is mine. I know which chain should be used to tie the dog that is barking at me,” he remarked, expressing anger over the accusations.

The minister clarified that the quarry or crusher unit does not belong to him and stated that he does not even have the patience to run such a business. He said that BRS leaders were falsely claiming about the Tirumala crusher and it is not belongs to him. However, BRS leaders were spreading misleading information.

Ponguleti explained that the company running the crusher has a licence to crush and supply waste material. He alleged that the same company had taken a container belonging to him and removed the name displayed on it. “They are creating unnecessary controversy while seeing the container,” he said.

Referring to the Veligumatla issue, the Minister said that out of the applicants examined, 410 were found to be genuine while around 330 turned out to be bogus. He assured that houses and house plots would soon be provided to the 410 genuine beneficiaries.

Ponguleti also warned that he would give a strong reply in the Assembly to those making what he called “nonsensical allegations” against him.