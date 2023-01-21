Ponguleti lambasts DMK govt's anti-people policies

BJP national co-incharge Tamil Nadu State and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Friday expressed anger on DMK government's anti-people policies.



He participated in the Tamil Nadu State executive committee meeting which was held at Subbarayalu Kalyanmandapam in Cuddalore.

The meeting was presided over by BJP State president Annamalai.

Addressing the meeting, Ponguleti explained the party's activities in the State. People are vexed with the DMK government's anti people policies in the State, he said.

He called upon the party leaders to participate in the door-to-door campaign on failures of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

He also asked the party leaders to work for strengthening the party and create awareness among the people about the Central government's schemes.

He asserted that the country is strong under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later Ponguleti felicitated the party State president Annamalai who for his efforts for strengthening the party in the State.

Party leaders Nayanar Nagendran, former Union Minister CP Radhakrishnan, former MP H Raja, Keshav Vinayagan and party executive members participated in the meeting.