Ponguleti receives 'Atal Ratna' Award

Khammam: The Constitution Club of India (a Delhi-based organisation) and Sankalp ek Naya soch presented Atal Ratna Award to BJP national co-incharge Tamil Nadu state and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy in Delhi on Thursday.

The award is presented every year to prominent personalities in the country in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaye.

The representatives organisation praised the services of Ponguleti in political and social services. After the receiving award Ponguleti conveyed special thanks to the Constitution Club organisation for selecting him for the award. He paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and hailed his services for the nation. He said the country was making good progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appealed to people to give extended support to the BJP for county's bright future. The ogrannisation representatives Dharampal, Dr Bharat Jha and others participated in the programme.