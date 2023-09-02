Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy meets Tummala Nageswara Rao, asks to join Congress

The politics in Khammam district is becoming interesting with former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy meeting former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and discussed on the various issues. It is not yet known what transpired between them, however, Ponguleti praised Tummala as a leader who always stands by the people.



It is worth noting that Tummala had previously joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at the behest of KCR when the TRS had limited presence in the joint Khammam district. However, he faced some challenges and insults from certain quarters. Ponguleti stated that they are welcoming Tummala on behalf of the Congress.



Tummala, on the other hand, mentioned that his old friend Ponguleti invited him to join the Congress. He expressed his political aspirations to work for the development of the erstwhile Khammam district, not for personal gain but for the betterment of the region. He mentioned that he would hold discussions with his followers and supporters and announce the final political decision.



The meeting between Ponguleti and Tummala brings an interesting dynamic to the political landscape of Khammam district and will likely shape the upcoming political developments in the region.