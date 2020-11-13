Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy: Development, welfare go hand-in-hand under Modi's governance

Hyderabad: The credit in the comprehensive implementation of the development and welfare schemes in the countries goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reiterating the recent enactment of agriculture sector laws by the Centre are beneficial to the farmers, BJP State Core Committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said, " The Congress party campaign to collect signatures and tractor rallies against the agriculture laws is a mere political stunt."

The election results in Bihar and by-polls in several States shows that people are satisfied with the good governance and delivery of Prime Minister, BJP and NDA government at the Centre.

However, without realising the peoples' view the Congress and opposition parties have been trying to project the agriculture laws detrimental to the farmers.

He said that the tractor rally and signature campaign of the Congress in Khamma is nothing more than a political stunt. He said that the farmers have now freedom sell their agricultural produce freely anywhere they want for remunerative prices. He asked the Congress and opposition parties that it is high time that they should end to their political drama.