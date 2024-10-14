Live
- Investors awaiting major cues from Q2 earnings
- Derivatives Outlook: OI bases shifting to lower bands
- Bill Gates’s Birthday: Celebrating His Success & Leadership Traits
- Consolidation may continue this week
- Australia vs India: Steve Smith to bat at his old position of number four against India
- CERT-In Issues High-Risk Warning for Google Chrome and Android: Update Your Devices Now
- Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 to commence with four teams; two new teams to add from next season
- 2nd Test: Stokes, Potts replace Woakes & Atkinson in England’s XI
- Trust land row: Mallikarjun Kharge should resign and face probe, demands Lehar Singh Siroya
- Cement demand set to rebound in 2nd half of FY25, likely to grow at 8 pc
Just In
Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy felicitates UM Kishan Reddy
Highlights
Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-incharge of BJP for Tamil Nadu and Karnatakafelicitated Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday for the party’s performance of securing the highest vote share in the Jammu &Kashmir Assembly elections and the victory in Haryana.
Khammam / Hyderabad: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-incharge of BJP for Tamil Nadu and Karnatakafelicitated Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday for the party’s performance of securing the highest vote share in the Jammu &Kashmir Assembly elections and the victory in Haryana.
Also present on the occasion were Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MPs Dr Laxman, EatalaRajender, and senior leaders N Ramchander Rao, G Mohan Rao, and others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS