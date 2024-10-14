  • Menu
Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy felicitates UM Kishan Reddy

Khammam / Hyderabad: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-incharge of BJP for Tamil Nadu and Karnatakafelicitated Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday for the party’s performance of securing the highest vote share in the Jammu &Kashmir Assembly elections and the victory in Haryana.

Also present on the occasion were Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MPs Dr Laxman, EatalaRajender, and senior leaders N Ramchander Rao, G Mohan Rao, and others.

