Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy flays farm loan waiver as faulty
Questions intent of Cong govt in reducing no. of beneficiaries
Khammam : Senior BJP leader Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Friday came down heavily on the Congress government for not fully implementing its electoral promises. He flayed the implementation of farm loan waiver in installments. He was participating in the district party executive meeting on Friday.
He said several eligible farmers were denied the benefit and there was no transparency in the selections. It laid down so many conditions that would deal a blow to farmers.
The BJP leader criticised the government for exclude I-T payees from the list of beneficiaries. Even Singareni workers pay income tax and why not the farmers, he asked. The Congress made tall promises to defeat the BRS. But now it is not in a position to keep them.
Several farmers don’t have white ration cards because no fresh ones have been issued in the past 10 years. The government is only trying to cut down the number of beneficiaries. It appears CM Revanth Reddy doesn’t understand the problems of farmers, he said.
He appealed to executives of the district BJP committee to strengthen the party, by taking up Chalo-Booth Abhiyan, highlighting the Central government programmes and achievements.
The meeting passed several resolutions including hailing the victory of NDA government, and denouncing the misrule of the Congress government.