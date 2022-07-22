Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy takes part in relief measures

Bhadrachalam: BJP National Co-In-charge for Tamil Nadu State and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy participated in a sanitation drive in the flood-hit areas of Bhadrachalam on Thursday. He also interacted with the flood-affected people. He distributed bed sheets, water bottles and biscuits to around 500 families in the town and Banajara village. He assured to continue the support. Reddy inspected the temple surroundings and joined the drive to clear mud along with the sanitation workers.

Speaking to media, he said the TRS government failed to save the temple town from the floods. He said that in order to divert public attention from the flood issues in the state, the TRS ministers and MLAs were raising the Polavaram issue. He asked the government what it was doing in the last 8 years when the project height was being raised. It knew the threat from Polavaram backwater to the temple town, but did nothing, thereby compounding the misery of the people.

Later, he joined the tribal people in Wyra to celebrate the victory of Droupadi Murmu who has become the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India.