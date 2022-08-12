Ponguleti takes part in BJP meet on Munugode bypoll

Nalgonda: Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy took part in the preparatory meeting for the upcoming Munugodu Assembly by election at Ennaram village of Ramannapet mandal in the district on Friday.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, BJP national executive member Dr. G Vivek Venkata Swamy and other leaders participated in the meeting.

Sudhakar Reddy visited agriculture fields in Ennaram village and interacted with farmers and enquired about their hardships. Farmers expressed happiness about the Central government assistance and complained against the State government. The TRS government failed to come to their rescue over getting bank loans and other issues, they said. Later Sudhakar Reddy distributed national flags to at farmers' home.

Meanwhile, Tarun Chugh informed that Amit Shah's Munugodu meeting will be held on August 29 instead of August 21.