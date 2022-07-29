Ponnala Lakshmaiah accuses KCR of building useless projects for commissions

Hyderabad: Former APCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Thursday said that Chief Minister has been building useless projects.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Lakshmaiah said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family reaped a lot of money in the form of commissions from the irrigation projects of the State. Questioning whether there was any use of the Kaleshwaram waters for the people and the State, Ponnala challenged the Chief Minister whether he could prove.

He ridiculed that KCR would remain in the history as a man constructing a useless project in the State. He also accused KCR of conniving with the other States and built irrigation projects for their benefit.

The former minister also challenged the Chief Minister whether he has guts to fill Mallanna Sagar with 50 cmc water. He also alleged that KCR was preventing other parties' leaders to inspect Mallanna Sagar project fearing that the defects in the project design might be exposed. Asking on whose permission KCR was constructing projects, he asserted that Congress party had alone fought for waters for Telangana State.