Ponnam calls for action against RDO over phone tapping

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has lodged a formal complaint with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, urging departmental action against the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Hanamkonda.

The Minister alleged that the Hanamkonda RDO unlawfully recorded his phone conversation. The incident transpired when BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy visited the area.

According to reports, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had previously engaged in a conference call with the Hanamkonda RDO and MRO. During the call, he raised concerns about the distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi cheques in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. Allegedly, Kaushik Reddy was involved in distributing the cheques during the BRS regime. Despite the change in administration, Kaushik Reddy continued to receive the cheques. Prabhakar contended that the RDO failed to follow the proper protocol.

The audio recording of this conversation with the RDO went viral on social media, prompting Minister Prabhakar to suspect that the RDO and other officials might have leaked the recording to the opposition MLA.