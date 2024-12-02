Ponnam holds meet to review ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’

Hyderabad: Toensure the success of ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’, Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a crucial review meeting with key leaders, including MLAs, corporators, DCC presidents and Assembly candidates at the Ministers Quarters on Sunday. Marking the conclusion of the celebrations, the State capital will be hosting grand events between December 7 and 9.

The meeting was attended by AICC in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy. The review session outlined plans for division-level events, awareness campaigns on government schemes and large-scale public gatherings.

The Minister emphasised coordination among party leaders and urged them to actively engage with citizens. Specific instructions were issued for conducting padayatras in each division, showcasing the government's initiatives. On December 9, the last day of celebrations will witness the unveiling of Telangana Talli at the Secretariat and a victory rally at Tank Bund with an expected crowd of over one lakh attendees.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000 crore under the ‘Rising Hyderabad’ initiative, aimed at transforming the city. The government also plans to highlight its flagship schemes like free bus services for women, Rs 500 LPG cylinders, 200 units of free electricity, and the recently implemented Rs 22,000 crore farm loan waiver," said Ponnam. Addressing the gathering, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud urged leaders to intensify grassroots campaigns, noting that over 50,000 jobs were filled in 11 months. AICC in-charge Deepa Das Munshi stressed the importance of strengthening the party's presence in Greater Hyderabad ahead of the GHMC elections, targeting a Congress victory. The meeting also decided with a call for unity and active participation from all stakeholders, ensuring the event’s success and bolstering the party's position for upcoming electoral challenges.