Ponnam pays homage to martyrs of Telangana Armed Struggle

Siddipet: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday said that the current government, formed with the aspirations of the people, is now working to fulfil the goals of water, funds, and jobs under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He made these remarks while participating in the Praja Palana Day event organised at the Siddipet collector’s office.

During the ceremony, the minister received a police guard of honour and unfurled the national flag. He paid homage to the martyrs of the Telangana Armed Struggle, saluted the martyrs of Telangana, and raised the slogan, “Jai Telangana.” He announced that tributes were also paid to the martyrs of Byrampalli, recalling that on August 27, 1948, hundreds of people had sacrificed their lives. He noted that people from all walks of life fought for the formation of Telangana and that their sacrifices must be remembered.

Prabhakar stated that with the blessings of the people, the Praja Palana government was formed on December 7, 2023. He highlighted several key achievements: free bus travel for women in RTC buses was introduced within 48 hours, with over Rs 200 crore worth of free rides having been availed so far. The Aarogyasri health coverage was increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, and 200 units of free electricity are being provided. The government also issued long-pending ration cards, implemented zero-interest schemes for women’s Self-Help Groups to make one crore women millionaires, and is providing fine rice (sannabiyyam) to every citizen.

The minister also said that in just nine days, Rs 9,000 crore was disbursed under Rythu Bharosa, and farm loans worth Rs 23,000 crore were waived. A Rs 500 bonus per quintal is being given for fine paddy. For those who waited for a decade for double-bedroom houses, 3,500 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned for the constituency. He also mentioned that land records were cleansed through revenue reforms and that the Telangana Anthem has been adopted as the state song.