Ponnam Prabhakar urges Kishan and Bandi to secure pending Central funds

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, on Tuesday has written an open letter to Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alleging negligence by the Central Government in fulfilling promises made to the state.

The Minister stressed that funds allocated to Telangana are not a favour but a right, and questioned why the Centre is delaying development projects despite the state contributing its share through taxes. In the letter, Ponnam Prabhakar urged the Union Ministers to raise the issue of pending funds and stalled projects during the ongoing budget debate in Parliament. He highlighted that while Andhra Pradesh receives substantial allocations in every budget, Telangana is not getting its due share.

“Elections and politics are separate. There should be no discrimination in the development of the state. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay must fight for Telangana’s rightful funds,” he said.

The Minister accused the Centre of undermining democracy and federalism, claiming that the federal spirit enshrined in the Constitution is being compromised. He also criticised the reduction of the Centre’s share in centrally sponsored schemes, calling for its restoration to 90 per cent to ease the financial burden on states.

Ponnam Prabhakar called for increases in Kisan Samman Nidhi and social pensions, noting that the nominal amounts provided over the past 15 years are insufficient given rising prices.

He highlighted several key projects waiting Central funding, including Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2, the Musi River Restoration Project, Regional Ring Road (RRR), Hyderabad–Warangal Industrial Corridor, Bayyaram Steel Plant, Kazipet Railway Coach Factory, ITIR project, new national highways, and another AIIMS-level hospital. He also urged the Centre to develop Ramappa and Yadadri temples as major tourism destinations.

Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that even after 12 years of Telangana’s formation, the Centre has failed to implement the Bifurcation Act promises and provide adequate infrastructure like IIMs, Navodaya, or Kendriya Vidyalayas. He pointed out that despite having two Union Ministers and eight BJP MPs from Telangana, the state continues to face discrimination in allocations and projects.

The minister concluded that Telangana deserves justice in terms of taxation, central funding, and development initiatives, urging the Union Ministers to ensure the state receives its due share without further delay.