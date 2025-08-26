Pooja material distributed across 711 ancient temples

Mahabubnagar: In a gesture of devotion and service, social activist and President of Nenu Saitam Voluntary Organization, Diddi Praveen Kumar, has taken up the task of distributing Dhoopa Deepa Naivedya and pooja materials to 711 ancient temples and Vinayaka Pandals across Mahabubnagar district, as well as in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The initiative comes ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi, which will be celebrated on August 27.

Praveen Kumar said that 31 types of materials required for Vinayaka Pandals and 22 varieties of daily pooja essentials for temples are being supplied under this programme. The materials, enough to meet the needs for two to three months, have already been distributed in several districts including Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, and Hyderabad.

Extending his service beyond Telangana, Praveen has also sent pooja materials to temples in Andhra Pradesh districts such as Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Anantapur, Chittoor, Tirupati, Prakasam, Giddalur, Vijayawada, and Guntur, and to Karnataka regions like Raichur, Sindhanur, and Gulbarga, especially targeting temples and mandapams frequented by Telugu-speaking devotees.

As part of the initiative, dress code flex banners are also being distributed to temples, urging devotees to visit shrines in traditional attire. These flexies are being set up along temple roads with the hope of bringing about cultural discipline and devotional spirit among worshippers.

Highlighting the nature of the drive, Praveen clarified that the entire programme is being carried out with his personal funds, without collecting any donations or contributions. He expressed his wish that Vinayaka Chavithi be celebrated by every household with devotion and discipline.

Members of Nenu Saitam, including Kongara Pavan Kumar, Rainbow Srinivas, Tirumala Lakshminarayana, Priya, Satyam, Dastayya, Konduru Srihari, and Ganesh Rao, actively took part in the programme.