Popular TS leaders’ statues to adorn Tank Bund

Govt to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee to this effect

Hyderabad: Government is mulling to install statues of Telangana’s popular leaders including Chakali Ailamma and Sardar Sarvai Papanna amongst others which will be adorning the Tank Bund. A cabinet Sub-Committee will be constituted shortly to take positive policy decisions in this regard.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while attending the 87th birth anniversary celebrations of former Assembly Speaker D Sripada Rao at Ravindra Bharati announced this. Recalling the services of Sripada, CM said he has played a key role as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Shripada Rao won as MLA from Manthani Assembly constituency three times and Telangana is proud of Rao for his yeomen services rendered to the people.

Sripada Rao’s son and Minister D Sridhar Babu is continuing the legacy in State politics. As a successor of his father, Sridhar Babu proved himself in politics. “Sripada Rao would have been very happy to see Sridhar Babu who succeeded in politics and reached the heights,” he felt.

