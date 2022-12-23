Portion of road caves in at Goshamahal, few hurt

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among the vendors, shoppers and commuters along the nala at Chaknavadi in Goshamahal when a portion of the road caved in all of a sudden on Friday.

A market was set up at the place with some vegetable vendors having put theirs stalls along the part of the road which caved in, according to information available. A few people were injured besides some cars, autos and bikes being damaged in the incident.

A large crowd gathered around and police also reached the place.

Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said they were trying to ascertain the incident and as to what caused the portion of the road to cave in.



