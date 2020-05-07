Postal services deliver mangoes at doorstep in Hyderabad

Around 2,180 kg of mangoes have been delivered to 280 people so far, said Horticulture department secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy after launching the services at the Horticulture training centre in Red Hills.

The horticulture department and Telangana state horticulture development corporation jointly supplying the mangoes to the citizens through postal services from May 1. A total of 5030 citizens ordered around 30.19 tonnes of mangoes and these include NRIs who booked the fruits for their family members in Hyderabad.

Horticulture department director L Venkatarami Reddy said that people can also order sweet lime and other available variety of mangoes by visiting www.tfresh.org. The horticulture officials said that around 8,573 NRIs from various countries visited the site on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the residents of greater Hyderabad can call 799-772-4925 or 799-772-4944 to place an order and pay via Google Pay or PhonePe on 799-772-4925, between 9 am and 5 pm all days of the week.

It is to be notified that a box of 5kg of Banginapalli mangoes is priced at Rs 350. And also there is no limit on the number of boxes one can order.