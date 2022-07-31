Postal stamp on Pingali Venkaiah to be released on August 2, says Kishan Reddy

Union Culture Minister Kishan Reddy said that on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the designer of the national flag, Pingali Venkaiah, a large-scale program will be organized in Delhi on August 2. He spoke at a press conference organised in Vijayawada and said that the original flag designed by Pingali will be displayed on that day. He explained that today he is visiting the hometown of Pingali Venkaiah.



Kishan Reddy said that Pingali family members are being invited to Delhi on behalf of the Prime Minister for the centenary celebrations and a postage stamp will also be released in the name of Pingali. He said that Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah will honour the members of Pingali's family.



The union minister further said that the central government is organising a celebration in the name of Har Ghar Tiranga from August 13 to August 15. He said that on the occasion of 75 years of independence celebrations, the national flag should be hoisted on every house in the country on August 15 and opined that the programs have been undertaken to know about the sacrificers wherein all the states are participating in this program.