Posters’ targeting Congress on 3-hour power and 10 HP motors put up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of senior Congress leaders’ including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and others visit to Telangana for election campaigns and public meetings, posters and banners reminding the grand old party of its failed promises and holding Congress responsible for the loss of Telangana youth’s lives surfaced in many areas, including near Shamshabad airport.



It is to mention here that senior Congress leaders will be arriving in the city to release the party manifesto for the elections. However, a few posters have been put up about the Congress party’s claims that three hours power was sufficient for farming and use of 10 HP motor would suffice.

A poster read “Farmers using 10 HP motors in their fields would vote for Congress and those not using such motors will vote for BRS. Welcome to political tourist Rahul Gandhi”

This apart, in a few areas, the Congress leaders are being ‘welcomed’ reminding them about the loss of Telangana martyrs for separate Statehood.

On Thursday, former Union Minister P Chidambaram had apologised for the loss of Telangana youth’s lives for separate Statehood. This triggered backlash from ruling BRS that it was too late and people would remember Congress for its brutalities on them.