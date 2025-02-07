Power demand surges, breaks last year’s record

Hyderabad: Even before the onset of peak summer, the Telangana power utilities have met the highest ever peak demand of 15,752 MW on Thursday as against the previous highest demand of 15,623 MW registered on March 8 last year. The State Government has already taken measures to ensure uninterrupted quality power supply to the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors four months ago.

Officials said that the distribution companies have taken steps to meet demand exceeding 17,000 MW in the peak summer seasons between April and June this year. The distribution companies TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL have been entrusted with the responsibility of power purchase from existing long-term contracts as well as from the power exchanges.