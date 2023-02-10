Power-hungry BJP relying on divisive politics: Revanth Reddy

Mahabubabad: The power-hungry BJP was leaving no stone unturned to keep its political ascendancy in the country, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said. Addressing the people at Maripeda in Dornakal constituency as part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra on Thursday, he alleged that the Narendra Modi Government was trying tooth and nail to continue in power by resorting to divisive and communal politics. On the other hand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took up Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to protect the integrity of the nation.

Referring to his padayatra, Revanth said that it was to expose the 'misdeeds' of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "KCR Government has turned into land, sand, wine and mine mafia to loot the State. In order to protect power, it also encouraged defections," Revanth said. Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik and his daughter Maloth Kavitha were no exception as their loot is unabated in the constituency. Stating that Congress had won Dornakal seat 12 out of the 14 elections, he appealed to people to end the regime of Redya Naik.

He said that it was heart-rending to listen to the misery of the farmers. The shelterless poor people have been waiting relentlessly for the government to construct double bedroom houses, he said. KCR who is living in a posh government building failed to fulfill his election promise of providing double bedroom houses to the poor, Revanth said.

Revanth reasserted his remarks on blowing up the Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of chief minister. He said that there was no need for Pragathi Bhavan when it has no entry for the people. "The Congress cadres are like soldiers," Revanth said, referring to the withdrawal of police security to his padayatra. The Congress will fulfill the aspirations of the people, he said, expressing confidence of regaining power in Telangana. Former union minister Porika Balram Naik, senior leader Bellaiah Naik and scores of leaders were present.