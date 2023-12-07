Pragati Bhavan to be free from high rise barricades in two days

The new Telangana State Government has begun preparation for the removal of barricades in front of Pragati Bhavan .

During the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's rule, the entire Pragathi Bhavan was made as a fort by installing high rise barricades and deployed heavy security.

People have not been allowed to visit the Pragati Bhavan and also imposed restrictions on the movement of people and to organise any rallies and dharna .

As Congress announced "Prajala Telangana" if the party voted to power during the election campaign, CM A Revanth Reddy led government took the decision of removal of all barricades. Revanth Reddy already announced naming Pragati Bhavan after De BR Ambedkar Samman bhavan and hold Praja Darbar every day to address the grievances of people .

On the instructions of the government, police started removing the barricades and it would be completed in one or two days.