Praja Sangrama Yatra 5.0 Munugodu by poll effect: Bandi Sanjay Kumar calls off padayatra

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday decided to postpone the fifth phase of his Praja Sangram Yatra after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Munugodu by election.

It is to mention here that the BJP chief had planned to start the fifth phase of padayatra from October 15 from Bhainsa in Adilabad. Sanjay had planned to start the yatra after offering prayers at Basar Saraswati temple in Adilabad.

However, after the announcement of the schedule for the bye election, the BJP chief decided to focus on Munugodu since he would have to dedicate more time to campaign against the TRS. The BJP chief had taken up four phases of his padayatra in the State starting from Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City in Hyderabad and so far has covered 46 constituencies. He was planning to take up yatra from Adilabad to his hometown Karimnagar.