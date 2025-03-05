Live
Praja Trust distributes exam pads to students
Nirmal: Praja Trust chairman Bhonsle Mohan Rao Patel along with local leaders distributed Zilla Parishad schools in the district on Tuesday. On this occasion he advised the students to develop good habits with discipline to progress in academics and life. He emphasized that students should listen carefully to the lessons taught by teachers and strive to become highly educated individuals.
He mentioned that the current generation of children uses cell phones a lot and watches a lot of TV, which needs to be reduced. He added that if students study with interest rather than by force, they can achieve better results. Headmasters, teachers, trust team members, local leaders of Bainsa and Mudhole mandals, and villagers participated in this programme.